Just IN: Mass protest in Ekiti as citizens challenge Governor Fayose to produce pictures of Buhari on life-support or resign (photos)

- Residents of Ekiti and some APC supporters have rolled out drums to celebrate the return of President Buhari

- The protesters also called or the Ekiti state governor to produce the eleven pictures he claimed to have of the president on life support

- Those protesting against the governor include APC supporters, civil society groups, artisans and commercial motorcyclists

The home coming of President Muhammadu Buhari after 103 days on medical vacation in London has continued to generate reactions from Nigerians as residents of Ekiti state took to the streets to celebrate his return.

The people of the state also took the opportunity to protest against Governor Fayose over his statement that he has 11 photos of President Buhari on life support.

The people urged him to resign or produce the alleged photos.

The protesters who marched from Oke Iyinmi to the All People Congress secretariat, chanting various songs to deride Mr Fayose and the Peoples Democratic Party include APC supporters, civil society groups, artisans and commercial motorcyclists.

The procession also created traffic along Ijigbo and Ajilosun area, making vehicular movements difficult, Premium Times reports.

Addressing people at the rally, APC’s acting chairman in the state, Kemi Olaleye, said God had shamed those wishing the president dead.

She also appealed to Governor Fayose to make real his alleged threat of taking his own life if the president returns alive.

“Mr. Fayose has turned himself to propaganda-in-chief, but we are happy that God has shamed those who thought President Buhari won’t return alive. With this rally, the end has come to Governor Fayose’s reign in Ekiti,” she said.

“The good people of this state are not in support of Fayose’s action, because we are cultured and compassionate people.

“Look at the Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike, he went to Abuja to welcome the president back to Nigeria. That was a show of maturity, why was our governor not learning from this?

“We are solidly behind President Buhari even beyond 2019. And we are pleading with Nigerians to discountenance whatever Fayose has been saying against the president. He was not speaking for us, he only spoke for himself.”

She also added that Ekiti people are tired of ‘one day, one trouble’ under Mr. Fayose.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com reported that Ekiti state government distanced itself from rumour making the rounds on social media that Monday, August 21, has been declared by the federal government has a public holiday to celebrate return of President Buhari after 104 days in London.

Special adviser to Governor Fayose on public communications and new media, Lere Olayinka made this known on his Facebook page.

