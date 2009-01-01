Home | News | General | Just IN: Mass protest in Ekiti as citizens challenge Governor Fayose to produce pictures of Buhari on life-support or resign (photos)
Bar cabinet members, others from foreign medical treatment – Forum tells FG
Atiku discloses how Nigerians can help Buhari fulfil his campaign promises

Just IN: Mass protest in Ekiti as citizens challenge Governor Fayose to produce pictures of Buhari on life-support or resign (photos)



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Residents of Ekiti and some APC supporters have rolled out drums to celebrate the return of President Buhari

- The protesters also called or the Ekiti state governor to produce the eleven pictures he claimed to have of the president on life support

- Those protesting against the governor include APC supporters, civil society groups, artisans and commercial motorcyclists

The home coming of President Muhammadu Buhari after 103 days on medical vacation in London has continued to generate reactions from Nigerians as residents of Ekiti state took to the streets to celebrate his return.

The people of the state also took the opportunity to protest against Governor Fayose over his statement that he has 11 photos of President Buhari on life support.

READ ALSO: Buhari read his speech like a coup d’etat announcement - Abdulmumin

The people urged him to resign or produce the alleged photos.

Those protesting against the governor include APC supporters, civil society groups, artisans and commercial motorcyclists. Photo credit: godfather

Those protesting against the governor include APC supporters, civil society groups, artisans and commercial motorcyclists. Photo credit: godfather

The protesters who marched from Oke Iyinmi to the All People Congress secretariat, chanting various songs to deride Mr Fayose and the Peoples Democratic Party include APC supporters, civil society groups, artisans and commercial motorcyclists.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 314