Atiku discloses how Nigerians can help Buhari fulfil his campaign promises

- Atiku Abubakar, former vice president has said that President Buahri is ready to concentrate on the task of fulfilling his campaign promises to Nigerians

- Abubakar, chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) also said Nigerians have to help the president succeed by focusing on issues that unite the country

- He noted that a situation where Nigerians perceive one another as enemies is unhealthy and inimical to the country's democracy

Atiku Abubakar, former vice president and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari back home.

Punch reports that Atiku on Monday, August 21, made this greeting known through a statement by his media office.

He said every well-meaning Nigerian should be happy with the recovery of the president, Independent reports.

The former vice president said the healthy and stronger Buhari would be able to concentrate more vigorously on the task of implementing his campaign promises to Nigerians

NAIJ.com gathered gathered that he also said president Buhari’s recovery is good news for the country and Nigerians because ''it would reduce the needless conspiracy theories surrounding his health and long absence''.

The Waziri Adamawa noted that the task of governance is so enormous that the country should celebrate the return of the president.

Atiku said:''Nigerians have to help the president succeed by focusing on issues that unite us rather than those that divide us, and thereby distracting the president from attending to the tasks at hand.

''A situation where Nigerians perceive one another as enemies rather than brothers who should be united by their common interests is unhealthy and inimical to our democracy''.

He urged all Nigerians, irrespective of party affiliation, to continue to pray for the president to succeed in the larger interest of the country.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that Convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group and former education minister, Oby Ezekwesili criticized President Buhari over his speech to Nigerians after 104 days in London for an undisclosed ailment.

