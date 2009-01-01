Home | News | General | Magu arrives UN headquarters for anti-corruption talks (photos)

- EFCC acting chairman Ibrahim Magu attends anti-corruption talks at the United Nations headquarters in Austria

- Magu is to interface with five countries to fine tune the return of assets to Nigeria

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has travelled to Austria for anti-corruption talks.

The EFCC in a statement on Monday, August 21 stated that the talks which is holding at the United Nations headquarters focus on open ended intergovernmental working group on assets recovery and prevention of corruption.

The anti-graft commission stated that before his return, Magu will be interfacing with five countries to fine tune the return of assets to Nigeria.

See photos of Magu during the talks below:

Meanwhile, a group known as Buhari Northern Youth Awareness Forum (BNYAF) on Monday, August 21, slammed Nigeria’s the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) of selective investigations.

BNYAF that made this known in Kaduna state said the EFCC has been probing only the supposed corrupt individuals from the northern part of the country in the last two years, Daily Sun reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that the group later said it wonder why the anti-graft agency has not been investigating those in the southern part.

Comrade Muhammad Lawal, group coordinator, his secretary and other members said President Buhari is known for his integrity so the EFCC under his government is not expected to be selective in its investigation.

In the video below, the EFCC organised a march tagged ‘walk against corruption’ in the federal capital territory, Abuja.

[embedded content]

