See the 'unique' way President Buhari's return was celebrated in Gombe state (photos)

Due to happiness over President Muhammadu Buhari's return after spending about 105 days in London following his health issues, some Nigerians have chosen to celebrate him in 'unique' ways.

The return of President Buhari from London after spending about 105 days due to medical issues, sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians.

A goat was killed to celebrate President Buhari's return. Photo: National Helm

Some people in Gombe state decided to slaughter a goat which was freely distributed, to celebrate Buhari's return. Photo: National Helm

The goat meat was distributed freely. Photo: National Helm

People gather to celebrate President Buhari's return from London after 105 days. National Helm

Welcome back Mr President.

Meanwhile, watch this video to see how Nigerians jubilate on the streets of Abuja following President Buhari's return from London:

