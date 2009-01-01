Home | News | General | See the 'unique' way President Buhari's return was celebrated in Gombe state (photos)
Magu arrives UN headquarters for anti-corruption talks (photos)
Nigerians are hungry for development - Fayose finally speaks on President Buhari’s return

See the 'unique' way President Buhari's return was celebrated in Gombe state (photos)



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Due to happiness over President Muhammadu Buhari's return after spending about 105 days in London following his health issues, some Nigerians have chosen to celebrate him in 'unique' ways.

The return of President Buhari from London after spending about 105 days due to medical issues, sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians.

To celebrate Buhari's return, these Nigerians share goat meat (photos)

A goat was killed to celebrate President Buhari's return. Photo: National Helm

To celebrate Buhari's return, these Nigerians share goat meat (photos)

Some people in Gombe state decided to slaughter a goat which was freely distributed, to celebrate Buhari's return. Photo: National Helm

To celebrate Buhari's return, these Nigerians share goat meat (photos)

The goat meat was distributed freely. Photo: National Helm

To celebrate Buhari's return, these Nigerians share goat meat (photos)

People gather to celebrate President Buhari's return from London after 105 days. National Helm

Welcome back Mr President.

Meanwhile, watch this video to see how Nigerians jubilate on the streets of Abuja following President Buhari's return from London:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

See the 'unique' way President Buhari's return was celebrated in Gombe state (photos)
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 314