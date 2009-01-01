Home | News | General | Update: He will be rearrested - Police reacts to escape of suspected ritualist, reveals who is responsible for jail-break

The River state police command has reacted to the escape from police detention of Ifeanyi Dike, the suspected ritual killer who defiled and murdered 8-year-old Victory Chikamso.

According to reports, in a chat with newsmen, Zaki Ahmed, the State Commissioner of Police, described the incident as an embarrassment to the Force.

Ahmed disclosed that Dike’s escape was due to individual negligence.

The Commissioner stated that the Police has deployed all necessary means at its disposal to re-arrest the suspect, even as he disclosed that the officer who had been placed in charge in Dike, John Bosco, has been arrested and detained.

Ifeanyi Dike escaped from Police custody on Sunday August 20.

The suspect had previously been handed over to the police after being caught by a local vigilante in the Eliozu axis of Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

He had reportedly removed the victim’s eyes, vagina, finger and tongue, after defiling and murdering her.

Recall that NAIJ.com previously reported that Ifeanyi Chukwu Maxwell Dike, a 23-year-old 200-level student of the Faculty of Science, University of Port Harcout, Rivers state, was arrested for allegedly killing an eight-year-old girl named Victory Chikamso.

Dike was arrested with some of his alleged accomplices for the death of little Victory in a case suspected to be ritual murder.

