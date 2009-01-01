Home | News | General | All you need to know about ☕ hospitality industry

There is a fair amount of questions about the hospitality industry that has to be answered. What is hospitality industry? What are the types of hospitality industry? Today we will answer these and more questions. Continue reading to learn more!

Hospitality definition and what is hospitality industry

Before talking about the industry itself, it is important to define hospitality. Hospitality is a friendly treatment of strangers or guests. When you treat your guests in a friendly and warm way, it is hospitality.

Now it is easier to understand hospitality industry and its main purpose.

The hospitality industry is quite broad - it applies to almost any company that is focused on satisfying the customer’s needs. It is also quite varied, starting from small single-person organizations and ending with well-known worldwide corporations.

As we told you before, the main idea of hospitality is to make the guest happy. So it is obvious that the success of the industry depends on the satisfaction of its customers.

It is known that the majority of businesses in the hospitality industry are concentrated on tourists needs - quite often they are the businesses’ main income. There are two sides to this fact. The good thing is that usually, tourists bring a lot of profit. Why tourists? The reason is that people who are living in the same country where the services are provided, are not willing to pay a lot of money. Tourists, on the other hand, are either ready to pay a lot or just don’t have a choice.

However, if there is a recession or a slump, the income will decrease almost immediately. This type of businesses is usually the first to suffer from economic changes. The reason is that people don’t have the money to pay for the services and there are fewer tourists.

The great thing about hospitality industry is that you don’t need to have a lot of partners or even a lot of money to start your own business. For example, you can buy a burger van and work there on your own. Interesting fact - around 80 per cent of businesses in the hospitality industry have less than five people! And you need to start somewhere, right?

Are there only 5 different sectors of the hospitality industry?

Many of us think that hospitality industry is all about restaurants and hotels. Well, there is much more to it, and there are more than only 5 different sectors. To say more, there are 14 sectors of the industry!

What are the sectors of the hospitality industry? They are:

- Self-catering;

- Pubs, bars, and nightclubs;

- Travel services;

- Membership clubs;

- Casinos, etc;

- Restaurants;

- Visitor attractions;

- Hospitality services;

- Holiday parks;

- Tourists services;

- Contract catering;

- Hotels;

- Hostels;

- Events.

Each sector has its ways to get profit, but the purpose is the same - to make the customer happy. They all have a different impact on the economy of the country. It is important to know that the hospitality industry is also linked with other industries, such as tourism, travel, and leisure. The strongest link is with the travel industry. The success of most of the sectors depends on tourists.

Besides being dependent on other industries, hospitality industry also has its impact on them. The most important thing is that it creates income and jobs. For example, opening a hotel will provide people with new jobs - the hotel will need suppliers, staff and it will have a contract with the laundry company. If the hotel has a spa or swimming pool, it will also need therapists, lifeguards, and hairdressers.

Structure of the hospitality industry

The sectors can be structured in various ways. For example, you can answer the following questions in order to structurize the sectors :

✔ Is the business opened to the general public or it has some restrictions to the customers?

For example, hotels and visitor attractions are usually opened to the general public, while pubs, casinos and membership clubs are offering their services only to certain customers.

✔ Is the business commercial or service?

If the main purpose of the sector is to gain profit or to provide hospitality, then it is a commercial operation. Like, for example, hotels, restaurants, clubs, bars. If it is a place where people study, stay or work, then it is a service operation. Colleges, hospitals, events, tourists attractions are all service operations.

✔ Is it working with a restricted budget?

Usually, most of the sectors are profit making, like hotels or casinos. However, there are places that need to keep to a budget. Like prisons or canteens in schools, for example.

Types of hospitality industry

The hospitality industry is divided into several types, depending on the services that are provided. They are:

➤ Travel & Tourism establishments;

➤ Food & beverage establishments;

➤ Accommodation facilities.

Each of them is equally important when it comes to customers’ needs. Let’s cover them.

Travel & Tourism establishments

Travel is one of the chief segments of the hospitality industry. It includes:

➤ Trains;

➤ Airlines;

➤ Cruise ships.

And staff for each. In the case of travel and tourism, cruise staff and flight attendants are hoteliers and food servers. Their main responsibility is to provide food and drink to the customers. The basis of this type of hospitality is formed by tourists and business travelers.

Food & Beverage establishments

The biggest segment of the three. It employs millions of workers in the industry. The reason for such success is that restaurants, cafes, and bars can be found in each of the 14 sectors of the hospitality industry. The Food & Beverage sector can be divided into different types of establishments - restaurants, cafes, pubs, and bars, which are subdivided. For example, restaurants can be further divided into:

➤ Fine dining;

➤ Fast-food outlets;

➤ Mainstream catering;

➤ Takeaways.

Pubs and bars are divided into:

➤ Cocktail bars;

➤ Family-friendly pubs;

➤ Sports bars;

➤ Wine bars.

The eating establishments can be grouped by price, choice of menu, food service (quick/slow, high/low) and level of ambiance.

Accommodation facilities

The last on our list but not the least. It is known that hospitality industry provides its clients with a huge variety of accommodation services. It covers 4 out of the 14 sectors. They are:

➤ Membership clubs;

➤ Hostels;

➤ Hotels;

➤ Holiday centers and self-catering;

Each of the sectors can be further divided. For example, the hotels sector is divided into:

➤ Hotels, from low cost to 5-star;

➤ Guest houses, which are usually low cost. However, there are luxury guest houses;

➤ Motels and lodges, which are semi-serviced.

The main purpose of this type of hospitality industry is to provide customers with comfortable places to stay.

It is important to remember that each of the types of the hospitality industry is depended on the economy. Any changes will have a big impact. If people can travel or go out to eat, then the establishments will have profit. If there are economic challenges, then people can't afford to go to restaurants or travel. In this cases, the business owners should consider some changes in the establishments.

For example, if you have an establishment in the food & beverage sector, you should consider offering your clients special activities, like meal discounts. Or if you have a hotel, then you can think about new ways to attract your clients. You can lower the prices or add some entertainment.

The hospitality industry is quite broad and is linked with different businesses. However, there is one main thing that differentiates hospitality industry from others - it is dependent on the clients and therefore, on the quality of its service. Reputation is essential. If the customers are unhappy, then there is no profit for a hotel or restaurant.

