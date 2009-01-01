Home | News | General | Need to load a Etisalat card? ✆ Choose the most convenient way

Remember that feeling when you want to call somebody, and then you realize that you don’t have enough money on your sim-card? We hate that feeling! Today we will help those of you who have use an Etisalat or 9mobile line. We will teach you how to load Etisalat card and how to check balance on Etisalat.

How to recharge Etisalat?

There are a lot of ways that you can use to recharge your Etisalat card. To say more, there are 12 ways:

1. Mobile Pay

2. eRecharge

3. Empost

4. eVoucher

5. Etisalat Payment Machines

6. Local Credit Transfer

7. Etisalat Online Services

8. AutoPay

9. Etisalat Mobile App

10. International Credit Transfer

11. Online Banking

12. Recharge cards

We will cover the ways where you need to do something either on your phone or online.

How to load Etisalat card? - Mobile Pay

The Mobile Pay is a relatively new service. You can register your Debit Card and then use it to recharge your Etisalat card. There are also other things that you can do with Mobile Pay, but currently, we are interested in recharging. However, this way works only if you have a Wasel Prepaid Line.

To recharge the Wasel Prepaid Line, follow the steps below:

1. Dial *123# on your mobile phone. It has to be registered and activated.

2. You will see a menu. Select the “Mobile Pay” option.

3. In the next step, select the needed payment option (“Wasel Recharge”).

4. You will see your registered Etisalat accounts that you’ve created on Etisalat website. Choose the needed account.

5. Enter the amount of money you want to pay. Confirm.

6. Then enter your mobile PIN code. It is the code that you’ve registered on the Etisalat Online service website.

7. Confirm. You will get a confirmation SMS of successful payment.

See? Very easy, less than 10 steps!

How to load Etisalat card? - Local Credit Transfer

This option was created to transfer credit from your phone to another phone. There are two ways to do it - the Normal Credit Transfer and the Secure Credit Transfer. The difference is that if you have a Wasel Prepaid Line then when you are using the Secure Credit Transfer, you will get the unlimited credit transfer and a PIN code. With the last one, you will be sure that no one is transferring credit from your phone without you knowing about it.

If you want to use the Normal Credit Transfer Method just do the following:

- Take your phone and dial *100*mobile number*amount of money# and press the Send button. For example, *100*111222333*100# and press Send.

If you want to use the Secure Transfer Method then do the following:

- First, you need to get the PIN. Send CTPIN to 1010.

- Dial *100*mobile number*amount of money*PIN# and press Send. For example, *100*111222333*100*1234#

Important note: There is a transaction fee. 5% of the amount that you are transferring will be deducted from you.

How to load Etisalat card? - Autopay service

One of the most convenient options. You don’t need to worry about paying your bills - with this option, they will be paid automatically and right on time.

All you need to do is to register at Etisalat Online services, get the User ID and register the Etisalat account at the Autoplay service. Then you need to complete the Autoplay Application Form and add your card to it. Then choose the needed options (like recharging your phone when needed or every month) and confirm!

How to load Etisalat card? - Recharge cards

The process is quite simple, and you will be able to repeat it again when needed. Just follow the steps below and try to remember the codes that are listed.

In order to recharge your Etisalat card, do the following:

- Dial *222*PIN# and then hit the Send button.

And that’s it! Maybe you are wondering “How can I check balance on Etisalat?” That’s quite easy to do - for the Etisalat balance check, dial *223# and Send.

How to buy data on Etisalat?

Unfortunately, you can’t just buy data on Etisalat. You need to pay for a data plan, which will provide you with a certain amount of data. There are various plans, starting from 50 naira for 10 MB and ending with N110,000 for 120GB of data. There are also plans for people who are using messengers, “social” apps or watch videos quite often. They are called Etisalat Smart packs:

- Etisalat Social pack - you will get unlimited access to Twitter, instant messaging apps, BBM, Facebook, Instagram, eskimi. You will need to pay N300 per week for this pack.

- Etisalat Chat pack - unlimited access to different kinds of messengers, like Facebook Messenger, WeChat or WhatsApp. It will cost you N50 per day AND N150 per week.

- The last but not least, the Etisalat Video Pack - perfect for those who are willing to pay N400 to get 2 hours of access to watch videos.

Important fact: Did you know that Etisalat has changed its name to 9mobile? And it’s official! Can you imagine how much time it will take to change the branding name on all company products? According to Chief Executive Officer, it will take a few months to migrate to a new brand completely.

Now you know how to load Etisalat card! As you see, there are many different ways of loading the card, and you can choose whatever you prefer.

