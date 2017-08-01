Home | News | General | Nigerian Lady Arrested In India For Allegedly Killing Her Lover (Photos/Video)
Need to load a Etisalat card? ✆ Choose the most convenient way
How A Woman Was Arrested After Taking A Missing Child To A Police Station In Lagos

Nigerian Lady Arrested In India For Allegedly Killing Her Lover (Photos/Video)



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

Police in India have arrested a Nigerian woman identified as Evelyn Uzodinma for the allegedly killing her boyfriend, a Nigerian named Godfrey Izzu Chibueze.

Chibueze, who ran a garments business, and Evelyn, who operated a food stall, reportedly lived together at a rented house in Uttam Nagar’s D block and were known to quarrel often.

Investigation revealed that the couple had a fight around 2 p.m. on Saturday before Godfrey’s death. Neighbours also told police they saw the couple fighting and punching each other. According to a police officer, during the fight, the woman picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed Chibueze on his left hand, causing him to bleed excessively.

Police are awaiting postmortem report for further clarity on Chibueze’s death. Police have registered a case of murder registered against Evelyn.

Watch video of her arrest below…

[embedded content] Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Nigerian Lady Arrested In India For Allegedly Killing Her Lover (Photos/Video)
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 314