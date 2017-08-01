Nigerian Lady Arrested In India For Allegedly Killing Her Lover (Photos/Video)
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Police in India have arrested a Nigerian woman identified as Evelyn Uzodinma for the allegedly killing her boyfriend, a Nigerian named Godfrey Izzu Chibueze.
Chibueze, who ran a garments business, and Evelyn, who operated a food stall, reportedly lived together at a rented house in Uttam Nagar’s D block and were known to quarrel often.
Investigation revealed that the couple had a fight around 2 p.m. on Saturday before Godfrey’s death. Neighbours also told police they saw the couple fighting and punching each other. According to a police officer, during the fight, the woman picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed Chibueze on his left hand, causing him to bleed excessively.
Police are awaiting postmortem report for further clarity on Chibueze’s death. Police have registered a case of murder registered against Evelyn.
Watch video of her arrest below…[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles