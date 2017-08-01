Home | News | General | Nigerian Lady Arrested In India For Allegedly Killing Her Lover (Photos/Video)

Police in India have arrested a Nigerian woman identified as Evelyn Uzodinma for the allegedly killing her boyfriend, a Nigerian named Godfrey Izzu Chibueze.

Chibueze, who ran a garments business, and Evelyn, who operated a food stall, reportedly lived together at a rented house in Uttam Nagar’s D block and were known to quarrel often.

Investigation revealed that the couple had a fight around 2 p.m. on Saturday before Godfrey’s death. Neighbours also told police they saw the couple fighting and punching each other. According to a police officer, during the fight, the woman picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed Chibueze on his left hand, causing him to bleed excessively.

Police are awaiting postmortem report for further clarity on Chibueze’s death. Police have registered a case of murder registered against Evelyn.

Watch video of her arrest below…

[embedded content]

