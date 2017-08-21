Home | News | General | Runtown’s Son Is Too Cute! (Photos)
How A Woman Was Arrested After Taking A Missing Child To A Police Station In Lagos
If Ojukwu Was Alive To See What Igbos Have Been Subjected To Under Buhari, He Would Have Insisted On Biafra Again- FFK says

Runtown’s Son Is Too Cute! (Photos)



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

Runtown and his US based baby mama Selena Leath both shared photos with their cute 2 months old son, Zamar. The pair welcomed their son on June 12th.

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Runtown’s Son Is Too Cute! (Photos)
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 313