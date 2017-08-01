Home | News | General | Fitness Enthusiast Shows Off Her Washboard Abs At Eight Months Pregnant

It’s hard to believe there’s a baby in that tummy, let alone one that is eight months along.

Sarah Stage first made headlines when she flaunted a flat tummy while pregnant with her first child. Now pregnant with her second, the model has been showing off her tummy since she made the announcement at five months and there’s still no bulge in sight.

Sarah is 31 weeks along and has been receiving criticisms from people who feel uncomfortable about her flat tummy. They have also been calling her out for still exercising while pregnant but she has not let that stop her. She recently shared a photo displaying her flat tummy while balancing her 3-year-old son James Hunter on her hip.

Prior to that, she shared a video of her exercising and addressed her critics who call her out for exercising while pregnant.

She captioned the video: “As I’m nearing #8months I’ve wanted to share what’s been on my mind. Since I’ve announced my second pregnancy, I’ve had certain “Instagram medical experts” tell me what I should and shouldn’t do.. And while I find some of the comments hilarious, I choose to only listen to my OBGYN and of course I also listen to MY body. If something feels off, I don’t do it! I always do what’s best for my growing baby and put him first! It’s a proven medical fact that continuing exercising while pregnant has many health benefits for you and baby ???? Clearly, I have greatly reduced the intensity of my workouts and stick to at home home exercises from my Fitness Ebook 2-3x a week.

There are also some people who assume that since I am exercising while pregnant, that I’m obsessed with how I “look” but in fact I’m obsessed with maintaining a healthy lifestyle that will give my baby and myself the best possible quality of life ? Alternatively, I don’t judge anyone who chooses to not be active while pregnant etc. as it’s their own life… I’m just sharing my pregnancy journey and appreciate the positive support from most of you ?? #thirdtrimester #7monthspregnant#8monthspregnant”

Watch her workout below.

