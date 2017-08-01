‘President Buhari Is Working From Home’ – President Buhari’s Aide, Bashir Ahmaad
President Muhammadu Buhari who officially resumed Monday after 103 days medical vacation in London is working from his residence.
According to President Buhari media aide, Bashir Ahmaad, renovations are currently going on his office and he has decided to work from his hugely equipped residential office.
President Buhari after his live broadcast on Monday, August 21st, to the nation, sent letter to the national assembly notifying them of his resumption.
