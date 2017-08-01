Home | News | General | I Don’t Believe In Marriage Anymore- Toyin Lawani Says

Fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, says she does not believe in marriage anymore. Toyin who is a single mum of two, said this when she appeared as a guest on the recent episode of Hot Topics with Latasha on Linda Ikeji TV. She was reacting to the news of Canadian singer, Keisha Chante, who called off her engagement to a former Canadian Ice Hockey player, Ray Emery, who she dated for 7 years.

“I don’t believe in marriage anymore because I feel marriage is just a subject people take too serious. It is a serious institution but I feel like everybody deserves to be happy but you don’t need marriage to define happiness” she said

