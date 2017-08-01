Home | News | General | Buhari May Travel Again For Medical Check-up – Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari, who returned Saturday from a 103-day medical vacation in the United Kingdom, may yet return there for medical checkup if need arises, his media adviser said Monday.

Mr. Buhari addressed the nation on Monday, his first since coming back, warning of his administration’s readiness to deal with proponents of the dissolution of Nigeria.

The president kept mute about his health condition, and gave no indication whether he would seek further treatment.

Mr. Buhari has been treated in London for months for an undisclosed ailment.

But his spokesman, Femi Adesina, confirmed the president may still leave the country for medical check-ups.

Speaking on Sunrise Daily programme on Channels TV Monday morning, Mr. Adesina called on Nigerians to pray that Buhari remains in good health.

“What Nigerians should hope for is that our president will remain whole. But if there is any reason to go out why not, you need to first stay alive before you can lead a country. So whatever it takes for our

president to remain healthy should be done, but we want to hope and believe that the worst is over,” he said.

Mr. Adesina said the president was prepared to assume office after transmitting a letter to the National Assembly, informing the lawmakers he was back to his duty post as demanded by the constitution.

“They don’t have to read it or debate it, no. What the Constitution requires is for him to send it. Once it is sent he assumes office,” Mr. Adesina said.

