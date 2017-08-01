Home | News | General | Champion Powerlifter ‘Killed By MMA Fighter’ During Violent Street Brawl After Row Over Whose Sport Was Better

Harrowing footage has captured the moment a mixed martial arts fighter allegedly killed a champion powerlifter after the pair’s row over sport ended in a violent street brawl.

Video footage appears to show Anar Allakhveranov squaring up to the much larger Andrey Drachev, 32.

p:nth-of-type(2)","sizes":[[8,8]],"hideOnSensitiveArticle":true,"relativePos":"after","additionalClass":"in-article","name":"div-gpt-ad-vip-slot","type":"VIP"}” data-response-start=”2838.4250000000006″ data-type=”gpt” data-requested=”7146.160000000001″ data-google-query-id=”CPLCjcjE6NUCFcaiUQodv9QOnQ” data-timer-slot-rendered=”9784.925000000001″ data-rendered-width=”1″ data-rendered-height=”1″ data-response-end=”14555.995″ data-viewable=”true” style=”background: rgb(255, 255, 255); border: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-left: 0px; outline-color: initial; outline-style: initial; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; overflow: hidden; z-index: 1; color: rgb(20, 20, 20); font-family: "Open Sans", sans-serif; height: 1px; max-height: 1px;”>

Mr Drachev, a world and European championship fighter, from Russia, can be seen trading kicks and punches with the shorter man in the street.

A kick to the head leaves Mr Drachev, seemingly unconscious on the ground, as Mr Allakhveranov allegedly runs up to him and punches him to the face repeatedly before two other men step in and pull him away from the body.

They were reportedly fighting after a heated argument over whether Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighting is better than gymnastics.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General