Cops find £500k Stashed In Suitcase And £1.2m Heroin Haul Hidden Under Floorboards In Series Of Raids (PHOTOS)

Shocking pictures have emerged after a £1.2million haul of heroin and more than £500,000 in cash were allegedly discovered hidden at homes.

Tightly-packaged heroin parcels were reportedly found stashed underneath floorboards, concealed by a carpet, following raids by cops.

Meanwhile, dozens of rolls of cash are said to have been uncovered stacked inside a large suitcase.

A total of 12 kilos of heroin, with an estimated street value of £1.2million, along with around £530,000 in cash, were seized following the execution of warrants at a series of addresses, according to Merseyside Police.

The images, released by the force, show bundles of cash lined up in three rows inside a black suitcase, with barely any space around them.

They also show what are said to be blocks of heroin hidden under the floor.

Officers raided two addresses in Huyton, as well as a third address in Thatto Heath, St Helens. The bulk of the money and drugs was found during a search of the Thatto Heath address, according to a police statement.

