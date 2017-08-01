Home | News | General | Horrified New Dad Heard “Loud Blow” As Wife’s Body Was Cut In Half By Hospital Lift Moments After Giving Birth

A horrified new dad heard a “loud blow” as his wife’s body was reportedly cut in half by a hospital lift moments after she gave birth to a baby girl.

Rocio Cortes Nunez, 26, was being taken via stretcher to a maternity unit on the third floor, after waking up from a C-section, when the tragedy occurred.

p:nth-of-type(2)","sizes":[[8,8]],"hideOnSensitiveArticle":true,"relativePos":"after","additionalClass":"in-article","name":"div-gpt-ad-vip-slot","type":"VIP"}” data-response-start=”5062.1050000000005″ data-type=”gpt” data-requested=”5956.435″ data-google-query-id=”CP6JlZzC6NUCFSwh0wodZYEDhg” data-timer-slot-rendered=”12028.460000000001″ data-rendered-width=”1″ data-rendered-height=”1″ data-response-end=”15414.415″ style=”background: rgb(255, 255, 255); border: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-left: 0px; outline-color: initial; outline-style: initial; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; overflow: hidden; z-index: 1; color: rgb(20, 20, 20); font-family: "Open Sans", sans-serif; height: 1px; max-height: 1px;”>

Her husband, Jose Gaspar, was waiting for her with other relatives when they suddenly heard a massive noise from the lift, according to local media.

“We heard a loud blow in the elevator,” Jose told El Correro.

The family members later learned Rocio, who has two other young daughters, had become trapped in the lift, with her head stuck between its frame and roof.

Her feet were left dangling in the lift shaft after the machine started moving upwards at the hospital in Seville, southern Spain, it is reported.

It is claimed she was literally divided into two in the horrific incident.

Rocio, whose other little girls are aged three and four, was being transported to the unit after waking up from her Caesarian anaesthetic yesterday afternoon.

A porter was taking her on a stretcher from the second floor to the third floor.

Her relatives told a local paper the hospital worker had gone to change lifts after the door opened and closed twice without anything happening.

However, the lift then started moving upwards and the porter was unable to pull the stretcher with the mum-of-three on it to safety, they claimed.

Responding to the reports, regional health minister Marina Alvarez said Rocio became trapped after the lift made an ‘unusual movement’ as the worker went to remove her on a stretcher. She called the accident “quick, unusual and tragic”.

The tragedy, which occurred at Valme Hospital, was suspected to have been caused by a mechanical failure with the automatic lift door.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General