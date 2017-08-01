Home | News | General | PHOTOS/ VIDEO: Funke Akindele is Pregnant! Actress Steps Out With Huge Baby Bump

Funke Akindele, the Jenifa star, is pregnant with her first child. The beautiful Nollywood actress who is married to JJC Skilz, a producer, was spotted at the 2017 Glo Lafta Fest held in Festac.



The savvy actress who is presently enjoying the bliss of marriage after a failed first attempt was dressed in a short outfit that showed off her bulging stomach.

Interestingly, this new look of Funke Akindele Bello seems to thrill her fans who have been praying for a miracle to happen in that aspect of her life especially those who followed the sad drama on social media after the founder of Mountain of Blessing and Miracle Church of Christ, Dr Olagorioye Faleyimu, said the actress would never have children in this lifetime.

The beautiful star paced the length of the stage graciously with her baby bump as she talked. It does seem like the faith of JJC Skilz, her husband, has yielded something good.

He had keyed into a prophecy made by Nathaniel Bassey, the Olowogbogboro coordinator. News of the witty actress being pregnant with twins had rocked everywhere even though it was later debunked to have been a rumour.

Watch the video:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General