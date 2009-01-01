Home | News | General | Saraki admits Buhari’s letter on resumption
Saraki admits Buhari’s letter on resumption



President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has confirmed receipt of a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari informing the Senate on his resumption after spending 104 days in the United Kingdom for a medical vacation.

Saraki, who was said to be in the UK as of Monday, made the confirmation on his Facebook wall.

His post read, “I have received a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari informing the Senate that he has returned to the country. I have also acknowledged the letter.”

