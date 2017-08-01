Chief stripped, humiliated for disrespecting Oba of Benin (VIDEO)
A chief in Benin, identified as Chief Dr. Oguigo, has been humiliated and labelled an enemy of the land for not paying homage to the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II.
In a video trending on social media, the chief was seen being paraded by other chiefs in the kingdom.
Chuks Mgborie-Chukwu, who shared the video on his timeline, said a curse was placed on the chief two days ago at the Oba of Benin Palace.
The chief was also ostracized on the day the decree was made.
The video showed the elderly chief stripped to his trousers and pleading for mercy while being escorted out of the palace.
Passers-by also watched in amazement as the erring man wailed out of the palace.
See video…
