Home | News | General | JUST IN: UNIPORT student who allegedly killed 8-year-old girl for ritual reportedly escapes from police custody

- Ifeanyichukwu Dike, a 23-year-old student, was recently paraded for allegedly killing his eighth-year-old neighbour

- Dike's escape from police detention is now said to be causing tension in the Rivers state community where the incident occurred

- The Nigeria Police Force has now been given a seven-day ultimatum to re-arrest the suspect

The Rivers state command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is reportedly battling to crack the puzzle concerning how Ifeanyichukwu Dike, the 23-year-old undergraduate accused of ritual murder, escaped from detention.

Dike was paraded recently for allegedly killing Victory Chikamso, a neighbour’s daughter and removing vital organs from her body for ritual purposes.

He was caught and handed over to the police whose officers paraded him and made him confess.

The Sun reports that Dike’s reported escape is currently causing anger with some women gearing up for what could become a mass protest.

The report also stated that some rights activists have issued a seven-day ultimatum to the police to re-arrest the suspect.

At the time of this report, the police was yet to officially react to the allegation.

NAIJ.com reported earlier how Ifeanyi Chukwu Maxwell Dike, a 23-year-old 200-level student of the Faculty of Science, University of Port Harcout, Rivers state, was arrested for allegedly killing Victory Chikamso.

Dike was arrested for the death of little Victory in a case suspected to be ritual murder.

