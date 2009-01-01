JUST IN: Saraki receives President Buhari's resumption letter
- The Senate President acknowledges President Muhammadu Buhari's letter of resumption
- Saraki had earlier welcomed the president after he spent 105 days on a medical vacation in London
Nigeria's Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki on Monday, August 21, confirmed the receipt of a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari informing the Senate on his resumption.
Saraki, who made the confirmation in a Facebook post said: “I have received a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari informing the Senate that he has returned to the country. I have also acknowledged the letter.”
The president's arrival comes after he spent 105 days on a medical vacation in the United Kingdom.
NAIJ.com earlier reported that Saraki welcomed President Buhari who just returned to Nigeria from London.
Saraki in a welcome message thanked Almighty Allah for bringing the president back whole.
He said it was clear President Buhari would return soon when they met in London.
President Buhari arrived Nigeria from London on Saturday, August 19.
