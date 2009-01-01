Home | News | General | Now that you have enjoyed London’s health facilities, replicate same in Nigeria - Doctors tell Buhari

- President Muhammadu Buhari recently returned to Nigeria after about 103 days in London

- The Nigerian Medical Association welcomed Buhari back to the country and asked him to revamp the health sector

- The association argues that revamping the sector would spare Nigerians the hassles of travelling abroad on medical tourism

Doctors under the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) have pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure he looks into the crises that have engulfed the country’s health sector.

The association said this while joining other Nigerians to welcome Buhari back to Nigeria after at least 103 days in London for medical reasons.

Channels Television reports that the NMA urged the president to urgently replicate in Nigeria the health facilities he benefited from in London while he was on medical vacation.

According to the report, the NMA said the country needed to upgrade its health facilities to international standards.

It argued that this would save the country and citizens the high amount of foreign exchange spent on medical tourism abroad.

NAIJ.com learnt that the NMA made its decision clear in a communique read in Kaduna by its president, Dr Mike Ogirima.

Ogirima said: “The president has firsthand experience of what we have been talking about: upgrading Nigerian hospitals and that is why we are calling on him that based on his experience, he should replicate what he has seen in London to take care of the masses.”

NMA further pleaded with the government to implement the ‘Abuja Declaration’ which recommended at least 15 percent annual budgetary allocations to the health sector.

It asked the government to work towards improving the welfare of healthcare personnel.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Femi Adesina who is the special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity has said that he will return to London for medical treatment if need be.

The president returned to the country on Saturday, August 19 after spending more than 100 days in London for medical treatment.

See how Buhari was celebrated upon his arrival in Nigeria recently:

[embedded content]

