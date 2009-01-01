Home | News | General | Buhari’s speech was like a ‘coup d’etat announcement’ - Jibrin reacts to president’s broadcast
Now that you have enjoyed London’s health facilities, replicate same in Nigeria - Doctors tell Buhari
3 reasons many Nigerians believe children are possessed by evil spirits

Buhari’s speech was like a ‘coup d’etat announcement’ - Jibrin reacts to president’s broadcast



  • 3 hours 3 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Honorable Abdulmumin Jibrin stated that he did not expect the president to read his speech as though he was announcing a coup d’etat

- The embattled former chairman of the Appropriations Committee noted that it was fair for people to have ideas and expectations about what Buhari was going to say

- The president returned to the country on Saturday, August 18, after being away for over 100 days as he tended to an undisclosed ailment in London

Honorable Abdulmumin Jibrin, the suspended member of Nigeria’s lower legislative chambers, has also reacted to the speech delivered by President Muhammadu Buhari, today, August 21.

In a post on his twitter handle, @AbdulAbmJ, the former chairman of the Appropriations Committee, described the speech as one announcing a ‘coup d’etat.

READ ALSO: Suspected ritual killer escapes from police custody

He tweeted:

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 316