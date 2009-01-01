Home | News | General | Buhari’s speech was like a ‘coup d’etat announcement’ - Jibrin reacts to president’s broadcast

- Honorable Abdulmumin Jibrin stated that he did not expect the president to read his speech as though he was announcing a coup d’etat

- The embattled former chairman of the Appropriations Committee noted that it was fair for people to have ideas and expectations about what Buhari was going to say

- The president returned to the country on Saturday, August 18, after being away for over 100 days as he tended to an undisclosed ailment in London

Honorable Abdulmumin Jibrin, the suspended member of Nigeria’s lower legislative chambers, has also reacted to the speech delivered by President Muhammadu Buhari, today, August 21.

In a post on his twitter handle, @AbdulAbmJ, the former chairman of the Appropriations Committee, described the speech as one announcing a ‘coup d’etat.

He tweeted:

The president’s speech marked the first time he had addressed the nation in a live broadcast since departing the country for the United Kingdom, to treat an undisclosed illness.

Buhari had been away for over 100 days and had taken up residence at the Abuja House, London, during that time.

He returned to the country on Saturday, August 18, and was received by APC officials and some governors at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari addressed Nigerians in a live national broadcast on August 21.

There had been requests from many Nigerians for the president to address them even while he was on medical vacation in London.

