“Bobrisky Is A Riff-Raff” – Toyin Lawani Blasts Her Former BFF
- 2 hours 7 minutes ago
It seems the war between serial entrepreneur and mother of two, Toyin Lawani and bleaching expert, Bobrisky is NOT going to end soon!
Toyin Lawani called Bobrisky a riff-raff while on set for Linda Ikeji TV’s Hot topics wit Latasha. On the Episode, Lolo 1, Toying and one Chiekezi were guest speakers, and Latasha talked about Bobrisky’s failed “ass surgery” only for Toyin to cut her short by calling him a riff-raff, and forcing them to move to the next topic!
Recall that Bobrisky and Toyin used to be friend only for them to codded-ly call out themselves in a messy social media fight!.. What do you think guy?
