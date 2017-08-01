Home | News | General | Seyi Law Comes For Buhari’s Presidential Broadcast, Slams Kogi State Governor For Declaring Today A Public Holiday
Seyi Law Comes For Buhari’s Presidential Broadcast, Slams Kogi State Governor For Declaring Today A Public Holiday
- 2 hours 39 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Comedian Seyi Law has described president Buhari’s presidential broadcast as “The presidential goof”. According to him, the president goofed big time and he needs to do better.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 316