South African Prostitute Fight Client Who ‘Refused’ To Pay For Her Service (Photos/Video)
3 hours 16 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
This video shows a prostitute in Durban, South Africa fighting a client who allegedly refused to pay after having sex with her.
In the video, the angry Zulu speaking woman can be heard saying: “He thinks he is clever, I want my money”.
https://youtu.be/pT7kEpIQPfg
