South African Prostitute Fight Client Who 'Refused' To Pay For Her Service (Photos/Video)



This video shows a prostitute in Durban, South Africa fighting a client who allegedly refused to pay after having sex with her.

In the video, the angry Zulu speaking woman can be heard saying: “He thinks he is clever, I want my money”.

https://youtu.be/pT7kEpIQPfg

