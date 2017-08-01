Home | News | General | Conte’s ‘moment Of Madness’ Was ‘disrespectful’- Costa

Wantaway Chelsea striker Diego Costa has described Antonio Conte’s text to him as a “moment of madness” and went ahead to call the coach “disrespectful”.

The already fragile relationship between player and coach broke down when Conte informed Costa that he was not part of his plan for the next season via a text.

This did not go down well with the Spaniard who have now decided to remain in Brazil until a move to former club Atletico Madrid happens.

Costa also alleged that the club is treating him like a ‘criminal’ and wants him to train with the reserves; a statement Conte laughed off when quizzed by reporters.

The 28-year-old was asked again about Conte’s original message in his latest interview in Brazil and did not hold back.

Costa told MC News: “Conte’s text? It was a moment of madness. It can happen, but I thought it was disrespectful

“I always asked to speak face to face with the coach and the board. I never sent text messages, so it shows what kind of person he is.

“It’s something that I’m calm about and I’m not worried. I wish them the best, I have no hurt. And I wish that Chelsea find victories, because I continue as a fan. I’ll move on. I will not leave football for a simple message.

“If something makes me sad about this situation, it’s [the fans’] affection, as they’d always supported me, even during the delicate moments. That crowd! I will take that [affection] with me forever.

“If I’d been in the team for three years, it was for them and the dressing room, which was very much united. It was a great experience.”

On his decision to join Atletico who are under a transfer ban until January, Costa said “I already have in mind where I want to play and I’ve made it very clear,” said Costa.

“[Spain’s] a country with which I identify a lot due to the climate and the people.

“I fell in love with Madrid. There is no better place than there. We have to wait for the right moment.

“If anything happens, we already know this punishment. But I do not close the doors to any club. What happens is not always what we want.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General