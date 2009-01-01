Home | News | General | Reasons why Buhari will work from home – Presidency

The Presidency on Monday explained why President Muhammadu Buhari is working from home.

The Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, said Buhari’s office is undergoing renovation.

He stated this on his twitter handle.

“Renovations works are ongoing at the President’s office. He has fully equipped office in his residence.

“He’ll be back to the main office after the works,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General