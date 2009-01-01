Home | News | General | Buhari, Osinbajo meet in closed-door

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, held a closed-door meeting with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo in his official home at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President who resumed work after his medical vacation that lasted about 104 days in London, the United Kingdom, operated from his official residence where he received visitors including some governors that visited him. ‎

The Personal Assistant to the president on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, had in his twitter handle disclosed that Julius Berger Construction Company was carrying out renovation work in the President office which had made it imperative for him to operate from his residence pending when the renovations would be through.

Ahmad, in his twitter handle, handle@BashirAhmaad, twitted, “”Some renovations are ongoing at the office. His fully equipped office in his residence. He’ll be back to the main office after the works.” It was gathered that the Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo, on his return from Lagos where he had earlier attended a conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, proceeded to Buhari’s residence a few minutes after 3pm where they both held a closed door.

