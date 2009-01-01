Home | News | General | IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu gets rare gift of 40-year-old wine for fighting the Igbo cause (photos)

- Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB, received the gift from the family of Sam Mbakwe

- The family reportedly said the gift was handed over to Kanu because he championed the cause of Igbo struggle

- Nnamdi Kanu is yet to speak concerning this rare gift

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has received a rare gift from a prominent family in the south-eastern part of the country.

Kanu was honoured with a 40-year-old wine over beliefs he is championing the cause of Igbo people and demanding for secession from Nigeria.

A social media group with the name: ‘My Biafra’, posted the photographs of the Kanu being honoured with the wine from the prominent family of De Sam Mbakwe.

“This wine is nearly 40 years old and was bought by De Sam Mbakwe.

“His instruction was that, the wine shouldn't be given to anyone else, except who believes and stands for the well-being of his people just like he did.

“Today, his entire household found that quality in Mazi Nnandi Kanu by simply handing over this precious and aged wine .... All hail Biafra,” the message that came with the photographs stated.

