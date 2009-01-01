Home | News | General | There is a cabal that ensures Buhari doesn't resign from office - OPC founder

- The founder of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari

- Dr. Fredrick Fasehun said it is clear that President Buhari is medically unfit to continue ruling the country

Dr. Fredrick Fasehun the president and founder of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has called on Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office.

NAIJ.com gathered that the OPC leader addressing journalists in Lagos, said it was now evident that Buhari was medically unfit to continue in office.

READ ALSO: Buhari's message to agitators for secession, restructuring very clear - Oyegun

Fasehun in a statement said: “Resignation is the right thing to do for a head of state that loves the nation. When the head is bad, the entire body is bad.

“Nigerians have been praying for him for the past three months but it is now clear that his personal health is more important to him than power.

“It is unfortunate that Nigerian lawyers are not giving proper advice on Buhari’s illness. They are not giving legal education to Nigerian people. They are not defending the Constitution as it should be defended. They just allowed Nigerians to ponder with their legal illiteracy by keeping quiet.”

“I am a medical doctor and I wonder what British doctors have been doing and we Nigerians allow things to go on as if nothing has happened. Nigerians as a whole forget that it is not the day he is discharged that he will start work. He would be given time for recuperation.

“If he has been ill for four months, British doctors are not so careless as not to give time for recuperation. This can only be tolerated in Nigeria. Presidents in other countries would have resigned without waiting for the people to protest. There is a cabal that got together to ensure he does not resign but stay put in office”.

In a previous report by NAIJ.com Doctors under the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure he looks into the crises that have engulfed the country’s health sector.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

The association said this while joining other Nigerians to welcome Buhari back to Nigeria after at least 103 days in London for medical reasons.

The NMA urged the president to urgently replicate in Nigeria the health facilities he benefited from in London while he was on medical vacation.

See how Buhari was celebrated upon his arrival in Nigeria recently:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General