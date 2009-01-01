Home | News | General | Real reason agitators, others felt empowered while President Buhari was away - Oyegun

- Chief John Odigie-Oyegun reacted hours after President Muhammadu Buhari addressed Nigerians

- Oyegun said President Buhari was clear in his warning to agents distabilisation

- Buhari said in his address that the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has revealed that agitators in Nigeria latched on the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari was away in London to issue threat messages and create tension.

Odigie-Oyegun stated this in Abuja on Monday, August 21, while analyzing President Buhari’s address to the nation earlier in the day.

In an interview reported by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Oyegun said: “Agents of destabilisation have been very much at work because they thought his absence created a gap and a weakness within the polity which they tried to exploit.

“So Mr President, in his wisdom, discerned that the stability, unity, peace and security of this nation and the ordinary Nigerian are the key issues at this material time.

“He addressed them and went straight to the core of the issues.”

The APC chairman noted that Buhari left nobody in doubt that any Nigerian is entitled as a matter of right to live, work and operate in any part of this country.

He said the president also made it clear that while people can discuss matters and the relationship in the nation, the National Assembly is there to handle such issues.

“But he drew one red line that the only thing that is not on the table is that this nation can be divided. He made it clear that the unity of the Nigerian nation is not up for negotiation of any type.

“Mr President picked on the core issue that was creating a lot of disquiet in the nation today and he made his views crisp and clear.

“Any leader must be able to set priorities. He set a very clear and unambiguous priority. The others he will deal with in the course of time,” Oyegun said while thanking Nigerians for supporting the president and his administration.

“I am very very elated that he has come back. He has not only come back, he has come back very strong and he has come back to the very warm adulation, spontaneous reception by the ordinary people of this country.

“I was very glad and I think I will repeat what I had said earlier that it is a clear indication that the ordinary Nigerian is more discerning and knowledgeable than perhaps we give him credit for.

“That inspite of all the vile and vicious propaganda, he knew, his heart, soul was always in empathy with our President.

“Thank God, he has been healed, he is back to continue from where he left off,” he said.

