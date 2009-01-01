Home | News | General | President Buhari to now work from his official residence

- President Muhammadu Buhari resumed official duties on Monday, August 21, after his medical leave

- The president chose to work from his office located in his official residence

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, August 21, resumed official duties in his office at his official residence after a three-month medical vacation.

NAIJ.com gathered that the president resumed working from home not as a result of his health, but due to ongoing renovations at the president’s office.

Bashir Ahmad, the president’s special assistant on new media, confirmed this on Twitter, in reaction to speculations that the president was working from home.

President Buhari working from his official residence, photo credit: presidency - Facebook

He said: “Some renovations are ongoing at the office. He’s a fully equipped office in his residence, he’ll be back to the main office after the works.”

NAIJ.com previously reported that President Buhari had written to the National Assembly on his readiness to resume his duties after spending 104 days in the UK on medical vacation.

President Buhari started his week by addressing the nation in an early morning broadcast which was followed by a briefing from Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

In a related development Nigeria's Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki on Monday, confirmed the receipt of a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari informing the Senate on his resumption.

