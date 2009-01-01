Home | News | General | President Buhari to now work from his official residence
President Buhari to now work from his official residence



  • 4 hours 29 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
- President Muhammadu Buhari resumed official duties on Monday, August 21, after his medical leave

- The president chose to work from his office located in his official residence

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, August 21, resumed official duties in his office at his official residence after a three-month medical vacation.

NAIJ.com gathered that the president resumed working from home not as a result of his health, but due to ongoing renovations at the president’s office.

READ ALSO: Buhari read his speech like a coup d’etat announcement - Abdulmumin Jibrin

Bashir Ahmad, the president’s special assistant on new media, confirmed this on Twitter, in reaction to speculations that the president was working from home.

Buhari to work from home even after resumption

President Buhari working from his official residence, photo credit: presidency - Facebook

He said: “Some renovations are ongoing at the office. He’s a fully equipped office in his residence, he’ll be back to the main office after the works.”

