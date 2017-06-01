Home | News | General | NiMet predicts localised thunderstorms, light rains on Tuesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted morning thunderstorms in some northern parts of the country especially Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi and Dutse on Tuesday.

Other towns are Damaturu, Potiskum and Gusau.

NiMet, in its Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Monday in Abuja, also predicted localised thunderstorms over the entire northern region of the country in the afternoon and evening hours.

It added that the northern states would have day and night temperatures of between 29 to 33 and 19 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the central states would also experience localized thunderstorms in places such Abuja, Jos, Bauchi, Lafia, Makurdi and Mambilla with cloudy conditions over Ilorin, Minna and Bida in the morning.

Apart from the localised thunderstorms over the region in the afternoon, day and night temperatures of 27 to 32 and 16 to 23 degree Celsius will prevail except Jos with 25 and 16 degree Celsius.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience rains in places like Calabar, Port Harcourt and Yenagoa, while cloud cover is expected over the rest of the region in the morning.

Later in the day,however, there will be prospects of isolated rains over Shaki in Oyo State, Abeokuta, Ado Ekiti, Akure, Ibadan, Osogbo, Owerri, Ogoja, Ikom and Awka, while rain is also anticipated over Warri, Uyo, Calabar, Port Harcourt and Yenagoa.

