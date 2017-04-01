Home | News | General | Dogara receives Buhari’s resumption letter

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has acknowledged the receipt of the communication from President Muhammadu Buhari notifying the House of Representatives of his resumption to duty. Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara briefing State House Correspondents after a closed door parley with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida

A statement from the Speaker’s office last night stated that the letter was delivered the Speaker by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Reps), Hon. Suleiman Abdurahman Kawu Sumaila, on Monday.

Recall that President Buhari returned to the country on Saturday after spending 103 days in London treating an undisclosed ailment.

He however resumed work on Monday.

