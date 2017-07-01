Home | News | General | I have Buhari’s letter, says Saraki

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has acknowledged receipt of President Muhammadu Buhari’s resumption letter to the National Assembly.

Saraki made this known via his twitter handle on Monday.

He said,“I have received a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari informing the Senate that he has returned to the country.

“I have also acknowledged the letter.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the letter will be read in plenary when the National Assembly resumes from its recess on Sept. 19.

President Muhammadu Buhari had written to the National Assembly informing it of his medical trip to London, which he commenced on May 7.

He had transmitted power to the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to act in his absence.

He returned to Nigeria on Aug. 19, amidst celebrations by residents of Abuja and major cities in the country.

