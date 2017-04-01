Home | News | General | Son Of Katsina State Governor’s S.A, Found In Lagos, 3 Years After Declared Missing In Abuja

3 years after she was declared missing at Area 11, Abuja, Sulaiman, son of Hon. Binta Abba, Katsina State Governor’s Special Adviser on Child Education, was found by his uncle, today, in Lagos.

Sulaiman with speech difficulty who went missing in 2014, was found by his uncle an EFCC official who recognized him. It was also gathered that he’s now able to speak fluently. According to sources, the boy’s family accused his mother of using him for money ritual, because she’s a politician.

