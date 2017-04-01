Home | News | General | Son Of Katsina State Governor’s S.A, Found In Lagos, 3 Years After Declared Missing In Abuja
Maiduguri: Canada, EU others express concern over Military invasion of UN base.
“You Can Do Anything!” Lupita Nyong’o Celebrates Her Father As He Is Sworn In As Governor of Kisumu County, Kenya

Son Of Katsina State Governor’s S.A, Found In Lagos, 3 Years After Declared Missing In Abuja



  • 2 hours 35 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

3 years after she was declared missing at Area 11, Abuja, Sulaiman, son of Hon. Binta Abba, Katsina State Governor’s Special Adviser on Child Education, was found by his uncle, today, in Lagos.

Katsina State governor's

Sulaiman with speech difficulty who went missing in 2014, was found by his uncle an EFCC official who recognized him. It was also gathered that he’s now able to speak fluently. According to sources, the boy’s family accused his mother of using him for money ritual, because she’s a politician.

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Son Of Katsina State Governor’s S.A, Found In Lagos, 3 Years After Declared Missing In Abuja
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 342