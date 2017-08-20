“Keep Pushing, Don’t Give up” Little Boy Encourages His Father Who Was Told He’ll Never walk Again After Police Shot Him
Leon Ford was told by doctors that he’ll never walk again after he was shot 5 times by a Pittsburgh police officer in 2015. However, he’s not letting that deter him from trying, and he’s got a son who is encouraging him to never give up.
Leon just shared an emotional video of his little son encouraging him to keep pushing as he tried to move with a walker.
“Keep pushing. Keep pushing. Don’t give up,” the little boy told his father as he walked beside him.
The video immediately went viral after it was shared a few hours ago with over 87,000 people retweeting it.
Watch the video below.
When you get shot by a police officer 5 times–and docs say that you will ever walk but your son says keep pushing ?????? Untold 11•11•17 pic.twitter.com/DPuTcp6i3g
— Leon Ford (@LeonFordSpeaks) 20 August 2017
