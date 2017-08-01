Home | News | General | Nigerian Lady Who Did Wedding Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies After Learning A Bitter Lesson Through Marriage Crash
Nigerian Lady Who Did Wedding Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies After Learning A Bitter Lesson Through Marriage Crash



A Nigerian lady and Facebook user, Okibe Olivia who seem to have learnt a life’s lesson through the hard way after her marriage to her Malayasia-based ex-husband crashed, has taken to the platform to advise ladies on dating men before choosing them as their life partners.

Olivia who shared photos from her introduction ceremony with a man she never dated, wrote;

“And this was my Introduction on the 7th of January 2017. Yes you read right, it was only my Introduction (knocking on my head and fixing date) and nothing more .

It was a blast, fun but guess what? I was still a bitter woman down my heart , with all those smiles you saw me wearing on the face , I was still very weary and bitter because I knew I entered the wrong hand but I found out abit late. But to God be the glory , it ended in praise.

Experience is the best teacher .

My advice to girls is to please date him atleast for 2days or three days , a week preferably before you say yes to his marriage proposal .

I never dated him oooooo and I said yes !! Pity me but eventually , I learnt my bitter lesson. Case closed”

Nigerian Lady Who Did Wedding Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies After Learning A Bitter Lesson Through Marriage Crash
