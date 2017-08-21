Home | News | General | Meet Marie Iwobi, Arsenal & Super Eagles Star Alex’s Younger Sister (Photos)
Nigerian Lady Who Did Wedding Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies After Learning A Bitter Lesson Through Marriage Crash
“You Wan Kill Me With IGBO (WEED) My Brain No Carry” -Davido Tells Crew After Smoking

Meet Marie Iwobi, Arsenal & Super Eagles Star Alex’s Younger Sister (Photos)



  • 2 hours 54 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

Meet Alex Iwobi’s pretty younger sister, Marie!

The younger sister of the Super Eagles/Arsenal star reportedly keeps a low-profile on social media and is also based in London with other family members. she’s smoking hot! (Photos below)

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Meet Marie Iwobi, Arsenal & Super Eagles Star Alex’s Younger Sister (Photos)
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 338