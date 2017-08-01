Home | News | General | “You Wan Kill Me With IGBO (WEED) My Brain No Carry” -Davido Tells Crew After Smoking

HKN Gang Boss, Davido, who is still on his ’30 billion’ world tour, was caught in a video with his crew who were smoking Marijuana a.k.a Igbo (weed), telling them how they wanted to ‘kill’ him with Igbo ‘im brain no fit carry’.

Well, they all laughed over it as they continued “wrapping’ another round of weed they’ll smoke. It seems the Superstar singer is having so much fun.

