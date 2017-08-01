“You Wan Kill Me With IGBO (WEED) My Brain No Carry” -Davido Tells Crew After Smoking
- 2 hours 54 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
HKN Gang Boss, Davido, who is still on his ’30 billion’ world tour, was caught in a video with his crew who were smoking Marijuana a.k.a Igbo (weed), telling them how they wanted to ‘kill’ him with Igbo ‘im brain no fit carry’.
Well, they all laughed over it as they continued “wrapping’ another round of weed they’ll smoke. It seems the Superstar singer is having so much fun.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles