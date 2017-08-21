Home | News | General | Born Again Singer, Justin Bieber Pictured Kissing His Pastor ‘Intimately’ (Photo)

Justin Bieber who recently gave his life to Christ was pictured smooching his pastor, Carl Lentz.

The American singer is getting more religious for some months now, to the extent he’s cutting off his celebrity friends and going on a cross country tour with his pastor.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General