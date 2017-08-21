Home | News | General | Born Again Singer, Justin Bieber Pictured Kissing His Pastor ‘Intimately’ (Photo)
Fresh Beautiful Graduate Of ESUT Crushed To Death By Tipper While Taking Her Father To Hospital
BREAKING: Rooney Just Scored 1-0 Against Manchester City

Born Again Singer, Justin Bieber Pictured Kissing His Pastor ‘Intimately’ (Photo)



  • 3 hours 29 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

Justin Bieber who recently gave his life to Christ was pictured smooching his pastor, Carl Lentz.

The American singer is getting more religious for some months now, to the extent he’s cutting off his celebrity friends and going on a cross country tour with his pastor.

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Born Again Singer, Justin Bieber Pictured Kissing His Pastor ‘Intimately’ (Photo)
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 334