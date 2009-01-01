Home | News | General | Buhari’s nationwide broadcast is a clear call to all sectional patriots and hate champions - CAN

- The Christian Association of Nigeria lauds President Muhammadu Buhari’s nationwide broadcast

- The Niger state chapter of the organization commended the president’s determination that the country’s unity was not negotiable

- The chairman urged the people to continue to supporting the Federal Government’s efforts

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Niger chapter has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s nationwide broadcast denouncing inflammatory statements capable of causing chaos in the country.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday, Rev. Mathias Echioda, the state CAN chairman, also commended the President’s resoluteness that the country’s unity was not negotiable.

NAN reports that Buhari, who returned from London on Saturday after a medical trip, said the government would no longer tolerate hate speeches and inflammatory statements.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s address to Nigerians this morning is a move in the right direction.

“Buhari’s statement is a clear call to all sectional patriots and hate champions of our dear country to put away their swords. We are better together as a Nation.

“We don’t only welcome Buhari home we congratulate him for such a bold step this morning,’’ he said.

Echioda said that the state chapter of CAN was in support of Buhari’s leadership and fight against corruption and other forms of social menace.

“As CAN in Niger state we are genuinely behind him in his fight against the social menace.

“This makes us as Nigerians to believe in the leadership style of Mr President because the statement clearly shows that he is anti corruption, insecurity and sectionalism,’’ he said.

The CAN chairman urged all Nigerians to continue to support the Federal Government’s efforts in sanitising the country.

Earlier, NAIJ.com reported that Nigerians seem happy to have the president back, others are not so pleased with the president's broadcast.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, August 21, addressed the nation at 7am after spending 103 days in London on medical vacation.

In his speech to the nation, the president spoke about the controversial quit notices being issued in different parts of Nigeria and the demand for secession by a part of the country.

