Home | News | General | What you must help us do now that you are fully back - NUPENG gives Buhari new mandate

- The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) reminded President Muhammadu Buhari of his promise

- Buhari just returned from London where he had been on medical vacation

- NUPENG said it was waiting for those who reportedly promised to kill themselves if Buhari returned healthy

The chairman of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Otunba Salmon Oladiti, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari on the best way to handle those trying to distract him now that he is back from London.

Oladiti urged Buhari to remain focused on turning around the fortunes of Nigerians rather than listen to the detractors.

In a statement on Monday, August 21, and obtained by NAIJ.com, the NUPENG national chairman said in Abuja that the negative comments on the state of health of President Buhari are lamentable.

He said those announcing that Buhari’s health had worsened had been put to shame with the president’s return to Nigeria from London where he received medical attention.

“Now that President Buhari is back in the country, we are waiting for those who promised to commit suic*de to do so.

READ ALSO: Buhari receives Osinbajo at State House

“It was clear to discerning Nigerians when certain opposition elements and groups were staging protests, we knew corruption was fighting back.

“Those who stole the nation blind under the past administration were not happy with the new lease of lives, the transparency and openness in governance.

“They are used to cornering our collective patrimony, stealing the nation blind while majority live in misery.

“They haven’t come to terms mi with the reality of a new dawn which ordinary Nigerians now relish. They are still gnashing their teeth,” he said.

The NUPENG chairman said both the upstream and downstream sectors of the industry have witnessed tremendous growth under the present administration.

Oladiti said the situation was no longer like the past administrations when the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was at the mercy of a ‘super minister’.

“It was a time when the country was making so much from crude oil earnings, yet NNPC was technically bankrupt,” he said concerning the past administration.

Oladiti however pleaded with the current government to redeem its pledge to put all federal highways in good shape and remove the present trauma that his colleagues are subjected to in the process of conveying petroleum products from the depots to retail outlets across the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

“As a union, our tankers ply the dangerous highways across the country, conveying petroleum products. The tanker drivers are subjected to all sorts of hardship on daily basis.

“We suffer human casualties and loss of tankers, on daily basis on these highways, as a result of the intolerable conditions of the highways across the country,” he said.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the home coming of President Muhammadu Buhari after 105 days on medical vacation in London has continued to generate reactions from Nigerians as residents of Ekiti state took to the streets to celebrate his return.

The people of the state also took the opportunity to protest against Governor Fayose over his statement that he has 11 photos of President Buhari on life support.

Watch this video as Nigerian drivers celebrate the return of President Buhari:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General