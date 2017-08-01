English Premier League table
- 3 hours 30 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
English Premier League table after Monday’s match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Man Utd 2 2 0 0 8 0 6
Huddersfield 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
West Brom 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
Watford 2 1 1 0 5 3 4
Man City 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
Liverpool 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
Southampton 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
Everton 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Leicester 2 1 0 1 5 4 3
Tottenham 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
Arsenal 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
Chelsea 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
Burnley 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
Stoke 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
Swansea 2 0 1 1 0 4 1
Newcastle 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
Bournemouth 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
Brighton 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
Crystal Palace 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
West Ham 2 0 0 2 2 7 0
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles