Ex-lawmaker extols Tinubu’s leadership style

Lagos—A former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Muyiwa Fadeyi has thrown his weight behind the leadership style of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying that he has re-directed Yoruba politics and put the South-West in the mainstream of national politics.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed TinubuTinubu

Fadeyi who represented Mushin constituency II between 1999-2003, at a briefing in Lagos, urged the entire Yoruba race to rally round Asiwaju and give him their unflinching support in his set-programme of further enhancing the vantage position the western region currently occupies in the country’s political setting.

“Ordinarily, I refrain from commenting on issues that are controversial in nature, but l am compelled to comment because those who are in a position to intervene when things seem to be going wrong but decided to keep quiet, are themselves culpable when eventually the walls come down collapsing,” Fadeyi said.

He said he was particularly piqued by the controversy that trailed the recently concluded local government election in the state, especially in Mushin and described it as unnecessary.

