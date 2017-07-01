Home | News | General | Emulate Ambode, commissioner charges new Lagos council bosses

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos state commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Muslim Folami, Monday, charged chairmen of the 20 Local Government Areas, LGAs, and 37 Local Council Development Area, LCDAs, to ensure implementation of the state government’s policy thrust of inclusiveness by giving governance back to the people at the grassroots.

Folami, gave the charge, at a two-day induction programme for the newly elected chairmen, Vice Chairmen and Heads of Administration, Heads of Departments, Finance and Accounts of the 57 LGAs, organized by the ministry and office of Local Government Establishment, Training and Pensions in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Folami who explained that the induction programme was borne out of compelling need to prepare the newly elected political office holders with expectations of their respective offices, hence, the theme: Local Government Administration in a Model Megacity; Challenges and Perspectives.

According to him, “Conceivably, the objective of the programme is to build the capacity of participants by acquainting them with the required skill sets to carry out their responsibilities and functions.’’

Meantime, chairmen of, Ifako Ijaiye, LGA, Apostle Oluruntoba Oke, Ikotun Igando LCDA, Mrs. Morenike Williams and Ikeja LGA, Balogun Mojeed, described the programme as “very apt, appropriate, relevant and timely, that would further advance governance at the graaroots.’’

