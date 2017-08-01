Home | News | General | Photos: Great American Eclipse completed its journey

The Great American Eclipse completed its journey across the United States Monday, with the path of totality stretching coast-to-coast for the first time in nearly a century.

Totality began over Oregon at about 1716 GMT and ended at 1848 GMT over Charleston, South Carolina where sky-gazers whooped and cheered as the Moon moved directly in front of the Sun.

“It was incredibly beautiful. I am moved to tears,” said Heather Riser, sitting on a blanket in Waterfront Park in Charleston, a bustling East Coast city where thousands had gathered to watch.

CARBONDALE, IL – AUGUST 21: The moon begins to eclipse the sun above the campus of Southern Illinois University on August 21, 2017 in Carbondale, Illinois. Although much of it was covered by a cloud, with approximately 2 minutes 40 seconds of totality the area in Southern Illinois experienced the longest duration of totality during the eclipse. Millions of people are expected to watch as the eclipse cuts a path of totality 70 miles wide across the United States from Oregon to South Carolina on August 21. AFP

A woman views the partial solar eclipse from Times Square August 21, 2017 in New York.

Emotional sky-gazers stood transfixed across North America Monday as the Sun vanished behind the Moon in a rare total eclipse that swept the continent coast-to-coast for the first time in nearly a century. / AFP PHOTO

CARBONDALE, IL – AUGUST 21: The moon eclipses the sun above the campus of Southern Illinois University on August 21, 2017 in Carbondale, Illinois. Although much of it was covered by a cloud, with approximately 2 minutes 40 seconds of totality the area in Southern Illinois experienced the longest duration of totality during the eclipse. Millions of people are expected to watch as the eclipse cuts a path of totality 70 miles wide across the United States from Oregon to South Carolina on August 21./AFP

MENAN, ID – AUGUST 21: Locals and travelers from around the world gather on Menan Butte to watch the eclipse on August 21, 2017 in Menan, Idaho. Millions of people have flocked to areas of the U.S. that are in the “path of totality” in order to experience a total solar eclipse./AFP

A boy uses a special box to view the 30 percent solar eclipse that was seen in Managua on August 21, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / INTI OCON

MENAN, ID – AUGUST 21: Danielle Bugge (2nd L) prepares her camera to capture the eclipse on Menan Butte August 21, 2017 in Menan, Idaho. Millions of people have flocked to areas of the U.S. that are in the “path of totality” in order to experience a total solar eclipse. AFP

MENAN, ID – AUGUST 21: A girl uses bespoke eclipse glasses to watch the eclipse on Menan Butte August 21, 2017 in Menan, Idaho. Millions of people have flocked to areas of the U.S. that are in the “path of totality” in order to experience a total solar eclipse. /Getty Images/AFP

