NCC, Police, others declare war on book pirates

AWKA—PERSONS who pirate books are to face the full wrath of the law, National Copyright Commission has declared.

The South-East Zonal Manager of the commission, Mr. Emeka Ogbonna, stated this at Awka during an awareness campaign against the activities of those who indulge in piracy of books.

To effect the clampdown on defaulters, he said the lnspector General of Police has set up a police anti piracy department.

Ogbonna said the NCC, Nigerian Publishers Association with the assistance of the police have declare total “war” against defaulters.

He urged members of the association and the general public to come together and fight the ugly trend, which he described as the cankerworm eating deep into fabrics of the society.

Deputy national president of the Nigerian Publishers Association, Mr. Jesse Odu, said piracy kills the intellectual property and intellectual work in the society, adding: “Every system deals with intellectual property to grow and compete with other nations.”

