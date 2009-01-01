Home | News | General | NCC, Police, others declare war on book pirates
Support calls for power devolution to states, Ambode tasks NBA
APC inaugurates seven-member reconciliation committee for Kogi

NCC, Police, others declare war on book pirates



  • 5 hours 6 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

AWKA—PERSONS who pirate books are to face the full wrath of the law, National Copyright Commission has declared.

The South-East Zonal Manager of the commission, Mr. Emeka Ogbonna, stated this at Awka during an awareness campaign against the activities of those who indulge in piracy of books.

To effect the clampdown on defaulters, he said the lnspector General of Police has set up a police anti piracy department.

Ogbonna said the NCC, Nigerian Publishers Association with the assistance of the police have declare total “war” against defaulters.

He urged members of the association and the general public to come together and fight the ugly trend, which he described as the cankerworm eating deep into fabrics of the society.

Deputy national president of the Nigerian Publishers Association, Mr. Jesse Odu,  said piracy kills the intellectual property and intellectual work in the society, adding: “Every system deals with intellectual property to grow and compete with other nations.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

NCC, Police, others declare war on book pirates
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 Displaying 1 - 100 of 356