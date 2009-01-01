Home | News | General | LADOL has opportunities for collaboration – MAN

THE President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, Dr. Frank Udemba Jacobs, has described the LADOL Free Zone as a haven for investment and job creation.

Speaking during a facility visit to the company, he commended the company for its giant strides in support of industrialisation in Nigeria. He stated: “I am glad that I came to see this facility for myself, I am really inspired and delighted with what I have witnessed and I know that cooperating with LADOL will be of great benefit to our members, looking to set up manufacturing in a world class free zone like LADOL. I want to assure you that MAN is ready and willing to explore all areas of collaboration with your organisation so that together we would improve the industrial landscape of Nigeria.

“By receiving technical and vocational education and training in the LADOL Up-skilling Academy it is an opportunity for our members to equip their workers with the practical skills, knowledge and entrepreneurial tools that match labor market needs. I know that MAN and LADOL can work together on work integrated learning initiatives.”

LADOL’s Executive Director Business Development, Mr. Jide Jadesimi stated: “LADOL is committed to infrastructure and human capital development and is ready to work with key stakeholders like to train trainers from existing vocational institutions throughout Nigeria in the LADOL upskilling academy.

“LADOL encourages manufacturers in Nigeria and those looking to enter the market to set up in the LADOL Industrial Free Zone and boost the local content initiative thereby increasing exports and industrializing our economy.”

